OSWEGO — More than 3,000 individuals in Oswego County have now tested positive for COVID-19 over the entirety of the pandemic, with more than 150 new cases reported by county health officials over the past three days.
Oswego County was largely spared from the worst of the virus in its first outbreak in March, but the effects are now being felt as cases of the coronavirus continue to increase across the nation, state and county over the last month. Roughly 18 million Americans have now tested positive for COVID-19, more than 850,000 of them in New York, as the national and global death tolls approach 320,000 and 1.7 million.
The Oswego County Health Department reported 48 new positive cases of the coronavirus on Monday, after reporting 42 on Sunday and 62 on Saturday. Roughly 1 in 38 Oswego County residents have now been infected with COVID-19 since testing started in March.
The 152 cases in the past three days brings the December monthly total to 1,198, marking the highest monthly total yet with 10 days remaining, and surpassing the previous high of 1,108 set last month. Prior to November, the highest number of cases in a single month was 340 set in September.
New daily cases in the county have spiked to roughly 60 per day so far in December, up 35 percent from the 39 cases per day in November — the previous high. Oswego County averaged less than 3.5 cases per day from mid-March to the end of October.
State and local health officials over the past month have continually said the majority of new cases have been linked with small social gatherings and in-home spread. Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a Monday press conference said 75 percent of the virus spread is taking place in small gatherings or living rooms across the state.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang similarly said individuals are contracting the virus and then infecting family members via household spread. Small gatherings between members of different households, such as family gatherings and parties, exacerbate the spread and allow the virus to move from one household to another.
“Our investigations show the virus is mostly being brought into a home by one member of the household and spreading in the home,” Huang said. “To protect yourself and your loved ones, please avoid non-essential gatherings and continue social distancing, face-masking and frequent hand washing.”
COVID-19 related deaths in the county have also spiked in recent days, reaching 25 at the latest reporting on Monday, up from less than 20 on Dec. 15 when the county Health Department first aligned its reporting with the state Department of Health (DOH).
“In addition to the ever-increasing number of people in Oswego County who are becoming infected with COVID, we are sad to report today that we have lost three more of our residents to COVID-19,” Huang said on Monday of the three additional deaths since Friday. “I would like to express our condolences to their families and friends.”
Health officials have urged people to continue following social distancing and other coronavirus-related guidelines as distribution of the first two COVID-19 vaccines has started in recent days. State officials have prioritized front line health care workers, nursing home residents and other so-called essential workers, and the rest of the population isn't likely to receive a vaccination until late spring or early summer.
According to the county Health Department, 3,100 total cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the county since testing started in mid-March. Health officials reported 620 active cases of the virus in the county as of Monday, nearing the previous highs of 638 and 631 set in the past 10 days.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup asked individuals to take personal responsibility for their behavior in order to keep themselves, their families and the community safe. He also urged people to follow the advice of the county Health Department, including isolation and quarantine rules, and get a flu shot.
“We are seeing continuous and rapid increases in COVID cases, and the virus is stressing our health care resources,” Weatherup said. “Getting a flu shot is more important than ever in Oswego County.”
According to state data, 407 individuals were hospitalized due to COVID-19 in central New York as of Dec. 20, the highest number recorded. Hospitalizations have nearly doubled in the region since the start of the month.
