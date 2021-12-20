FULTON — Fulton residents looking to get into the holiday spirit will get their opportunity this weekend.
Today, Santa Claus will be cruising the streets of Fulton, and he’ll be bringing some friends along with him.
In addition to Santa’s travels, the city also has a Christmas decorating contest planned for Dec. 21-24.
Fulton’s Cruising With Santa event will see Mr. Claus, along with The Grinch and Frosty the Snowman, riding a fire truck today and making stops throughout the city to greet residents, pose for photos, and pass out candy canes.
Chris Waldron, director of the Fulton Parks and Recreation Department, said while the city was inspired by similar events in other communities, Fulton’s goal for Cruising With Santa was to take it a step further.
“Cruising With Santa is something that other towns in central New York have been doing,” said Waldron. “We wanted to join them, and take it a step further and not just have Santa, but Frosty and the Grinch on board as well.”
Santa’s ride around Fulton begins with a 1 p.m. stop at Lanigan Elementary School. That will be followed by stops at Bullhead Point, Price Chopper, Menter Ambulance, and Gilbert’s Grove, finishing with a final stop at Cayuga Community College at 3:30 p.m. Times for each stop can be found on the Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page.
Fulton will keep the holiday vibe going with a Christmas decorating contest. Voting for the contest runs from Dec. 21-24, with the winner to be announced on Christmas Eve.
Waldron said the contest is just one in a series of decorating contests that Fulton has put on this year.
“We started with a snowman decorating contest, then we had ‘Patriotic Porches’ for Memorial Day,” said Waldron. “We had a Halloween decorating contest, and then we’re doing our Christmas decorating contest.”
Waldron also said that the contests have “garnered loads of community support” throughout the year. He added that local high school teachers have told him the Halloween contest even drew a buzz within the school.
“We’re starting to see kids in the high school actually, our last Halloween contest, were debating who had the best Halloween decorations,” said Waldron. “For them to be discussing that and be the talk of the school means that we’re really inspiring community pride here in Fulton.”
The decorating contest is open to anyone living within the Fulton City School District. Registration is available on the Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page, and is open until Dec. 20.
“We’ve got some prizes from AmeriCU Federal Credit Union and Chubby’s (Sports Bar and Grill) right now. There’ll be more to come,” said Waldron.
If the Halloween decorating contest was any indication, Waldron said there could be some rather extravagant setups throughout the city.
“I know with the Halloween one, the stuff that these people put out was amazing,” said Waldron. “So we’ll see what we get.”
Overall, Waldron said he thinks the events can help inspire a sense of pride Fulton residents.
“And then also too, the kids have been through a lot this past year, with learning from home and everything with the pandemic,” added Waldron. “So if we can bring some joy to them, that’s what we’re here for.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic may have people itching to get out into their community, Waldron said he felt the demand for community events had already been high.
“I think we’ve satisfied a demand that even before the pandemic, people were hungry for,” said Waldron. “People were hungry to go out and enjoy their community and love where they’re at, so we’re just giving them that opportunity.”
