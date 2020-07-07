CAC cancels Wingfest, announces golf tournament

FULTON — The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is cancelling its annual Wing Fest fundraiser due to health concerns, but officials say the organization’s golf tournament is planned to go ahead in September.
In a release Tuesday afternoon, Child Advocacy Center (CAC) Executive Director Tory DeCaire said it was an “unfortunate but necessary decision” to cancel the popular food expo and competition.
“Our hope to postpone Wing Fest for the fall has dissipated and we are instead going to change direction to put our efforts toward a CAC golf tournament,” DeCaire said. “I hope we can count on our community for their support or even better, to get a team together and have some fun while providing much needed assistance to the children in our area.”
A Port City calendar highlight since 2011, Wing Fest gathers dozens of local restaurants to showcase their finest Buffalo wing recipes and cooking techniques. The CAC sells tickets and attendees have the opportunity to sample and vote on their favorite items, with the winner earning the crown of best wings in the city.
CAC Board President John Zanewych said it was a “hard decision” but ultimately in the best interest of public safety.
“After much discussion and as it currently stands, the board feels that this new golf event can be held safely with proper precautions in place,” Zanewych said.
The new CAC Golf Tournament will be a Captain and Crew event held at Battle Island State Park on Sept. 14, 2020 with a shotgun start scheduled for 9 a.m.
Golfers can register their four-person team, which includes 18 holes of golf, two golf carts, door prizes, entry into a $10,000 hole-in-one contest as well as various other contests, door prizes and more. The event will be held rain or shine, officials said.
To learn more about registering your team or for hole and event sponsorship information, call 315-592-4453 ext. 3317, email sarah.weigelt@oswegocac.org or visit www.oswegocac.org/events.
