OSWEGO — Oswego City School District officials are praising the conduct of the bus driver whose vehicle was boarded by a male adult intruder Tuesday.
At Tuesday evening’s district Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey recapped the tense situation that saw Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies dispatched to the scene on Birch Lane in Scriba.
“It was amazing, the job he did,” Goewey said of the driver.
According to Goewey, the city school bus was making its normal route picking up students when the vehicle, with 16 children already aboard, was approached by an adult male near the end of a driveway.
The driver believed the adult male to be a parent waiting to speak with him, Goewey said, and so stopped the bus and opened the door for the adult male. It was then immediately apparent something was amiss.
The adult male entered the bus wordlessly, according to Goewey, then sat down on one of the bus seats. The bus driver immediately contacted the district’s bus dispatcher and requested a call be made to 911.
“[The driver] evacuated the students very calmly,” Goewey said. “He did a phenomenal job.”
Once the students were off the bus and supervised with the help of a nearby parent, the driver “de-escalated” the situation until police arrived, Goewey said.
Sheriff’s deputies took the adult male into custody and transported him to Oswego Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. He was not placed under arrest.
Goewey said during the incident, the adult male was unarmed, docile and “very non-verbal.” Authorities said the adult male was not associated with any students normally on that bus route.
Another bus was brought to pick up the 16 students and bring them to school. Once all students on the bus were accounted for, Goewey sent out an automated message to parents explaining what had transpired.
Goewey said the district provides bus drivers with training to deal with situations involving unwanted people entering school buses, and plans are in the works to recognize the driver at a future board meeting.
