OSWEGO — Any residents of the Oswego area that would like to stretch their food dollars may order April Food Sense packages until noon on April 9. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
The April package includes chicken thighs, Italian sausage, meatballs, breaded veal patties, fresh eggs, mozzarella cheese, spaghetti sauce, cheese ravioli, tomato soup, Italian mix frozen vegetables, and fresh produce. Payment in cash or EBT card must accompany the order. Complete size and price information will be available at the time of ordering.
April specials at various prices include stuffed pork chops, beef sandwich steaks, chicken breast, American cheese, protein box, ground beef, French fries, and Hot Pockets. The protein box includes pork tenderloin, chicken breast kabobs, breaded fish sticks, ground beef, and deli-sliced turkey. Specials may be ordered with or without ordering the monthly package.
Orders may be placed in person at the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 73 W. Second St., Oswego, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Thursday, April 9 at noon. Orders may be placed by mail but must be received by April 8, with the envelope marked “Food Sense” on the front. Checks must be payable to The Salvation Army. Mail to The Salvation Army, PO Box 146, Oswego, NY 13126. Orders cannot be taken by phone.
Food orders must be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 23, upon presentation of the order form.
The Food Sense program is a service of the Food Bank of Central New York. The Oswego County Salvation Army is the official site for the city of Oswego and vicinity. A basic assortment of food items is offered each month, along with several specials.
The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps provides fresh-cooked meals five days each week in both Fulton and Oswego, groceries from its food pantries, winter garments, and many other services to individuals and families in need throughout Oswego County. The Corps operates a Bridging the Gap program that teaches life skills and gives a second chance to young people who have made poor decisions.
Persons wishing to know more about The Salvation Army or to offer voluntary service are invited to call 315-343-6491 or stop at the office at 73 W. Second St., between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.