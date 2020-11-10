One night free production presented by Oswego Opera Theater
OSWEGO — The Oswego Opera Theater will present a free virtual concert, “A Night at the Opera” at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The concert will showcase a selection of popular opera songs performed by locally- and regionally-known opera singers. Free tickets can be reserved online at www.oswegooperatheater.com.
Accomplished singers from the central New York area will perform operatic selections for works such as Puccini’s “la rondine,” Wagner’s “Tannhäuser” and Verdi’s “Un ballo in Maschera.” The evening will also include selections from the art song repertoire: Schubert’s “Gretchen am Spinnrade,” Barber’s “Sure on This Shining Night” and “Silent Noon,” the evocative song by Vaughan Williams.
Oswego Opera Theater will offer this program in a format that is safe for everyone. Artistic Director Juan F. La Manna said recently that “to play this music, to hear these wonderful singers express all-encompassing emotions, is a true treat for me, especially because of the difficult, tragic times we are living. It shows me how much music is necessary to our well-being.”
For more information about “A Night at the Opera” visit www.oswegooperatheater.com.
About Oswego Opera Theater
Since its inception in 1978, Oswego Opera Theater has produced annual fully staged musical productions, involving hundreds of local musicians, technicians, designers, costumers, and lighting engineers. The company has helped aspiring young singers start and further their careers by giving them the experience of performing leading roles not available to them in larger opera houses. Oswego Opera Theater is a register 501c3. More information can be found online at www.oswegooperatheater.com/.
