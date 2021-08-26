After practices for fall sports started on Monday, here are the schedules for the four local high school girls varsity volleyball teams.
OSWEGO
- Monday, Aug. 30 at Liverpool (scrimmage)
- Thursday, Sept. 9 vs. Jamesville-DeWitt (6:30 p.m.)
- Saturday, Sept. 11 vs. Marcellus (12:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 16 at Central Square (6 p.m.)
- Saturday, Sept. 18, tournament at Central Square
- Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Fulton (6 p.m.)
- Wednesday, Sept. 22 vs. Auburn (6 p.m.)
- Monday, Sept. 27 vs. Cortland (6:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 30 at Fowler (6 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 5 at J-D (6 p.m.)
- Friday, Oct. 8 vs. C-NS (6 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 12 vs. Central Square (6 p.m.)
- Thursday, Oct. 14 at Fulton (6 p.m.)
- Saturday, Oct. 16, tournament at Marcellus
- Monday, Oct. 18 at Auburn (6:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Oct. 21 at Cortland (6:30 p.m.)
- Monday, Oct. 25 vs. Fowler (6 p.m.)
FULTON
- Monday, Aug. 30 at Liverpool (scrimmage)
- Thursday, Sept. 2 at Liverpool (5:30 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 7 vs. Bishop Ludden (6 p.m.)
- Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Auburn (6:30 p.m.)
- Saturday, Sept. 11, tournament at Fayetteville-Manlius
- Tuesday, Sept. 14 vs. Cortland (6:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 16 at Fowler (6 p.m.)
- Saturday, Sept. 18, tournament at Central Square
- Tuesday, Sept. 21 vs. Oswego (6 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 23 vs. Central Square (6 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 28 vs. J-D (6 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 30 vs. Living Word Academy (6 p.m.)
- Saturday, Oct. 2, tournament at Baldwinsville
- Tuesday, Oct. 5 vs. Auburn (6 p.m.)
- Thursday, Oct. 7 at Cortland (6:30 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 12 vs. Fowler (6 p.m.)
- Thursday, Oct. 14 at Oswego (6 p.m.)
- Saturday, Oct. 16, tournament at Marcellus
- Monday, Oct. 18 vs. Corcoran (6 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Central Square (6 p.m.)
- Thursday, Oct. 12 at J-D (6 p.m.)
MEXICO
- Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Skaneateles (6 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 7 vs. Phoenix (6 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 9 vs. Solvay (6 p.m.)
- Saturday, Sept. 11, tournament at Union-Endicott
- Monday, Sept. 13 at Westhill (6 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 16 vs. Syracuse Institute of Technology (6 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Cato-Meridian (6 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 23 vs. Marcellus (6 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 28 vs. Homer (6 p.m.)
- Monday, Oct. 4 vs. Cazenovia (6 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 5 vs. Hannibal (6 p.m.)
- Thursday, Oct. 7 vs. Westhill (6 p.m.)
- Friday, Oct. 8 at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (6 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Syracuse IT (6 p.m.)
- Thursday, Oct. 14 at Marcellus (6:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Oct. 21 at Homer (6 p.m.)
HANNIBAL
- Wednesday, Sept. 1 vs. Syracuse Academy of Science (6 p.m.)
- Friday, Sept. 3 vs. Bishop Ludden (11:30 a.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Cato-Meridian (6 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 9 vs. Jordan-Elbridge (6:30 p.m.)
- Monday, Sept. 13 at Solvay (6 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 14 vs. Skaneateles (6 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept. 16 at APW (6:30 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Bishop Grimes (6:30 p.m.)
- Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Cazenovia (6 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Phoenix (6 p.m.)
- Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Jordan-Elbridge (6 p.m.)
- Friday, Oct. 1 vs. Solvay (6 p.m.)
- Monday, Oct. 4 at LaFayette (6:30 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Mexico (6 p.m.)
- Thursday, Oct. 7 at Skaneateles (6 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 12 at APW (6:30 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 19 vs. Hamilton (6:30 p.m.)
- Wednesday, Oct. 20 vs. Phoenix (6 p.m.)
- Saturday, Oct. 23, OHSL Tournament at Phoenix (8:30 a.m.)
