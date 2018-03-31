HOUNSFIELD — A proposed 30-turbine wind farm at Galloo Island in Jefferson County would connect to Oswego through a 33-mile long transmission cable in Lake Ontario.
News Now
OSWEGO — Local athletes Andrew and Madeleine Shaver traveled to New York City to compete in the USA Track and Field Association’s National Youth Indoor Championship on March 10.
The Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism, and Planning was recently awarded funds to aid in the replacement of substantially substandard manufactured homes, with priority given to eligible veterans.
Commented