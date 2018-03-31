Local News

Wind power may be coming to Oswego

  • 3

HOUNSFIELD — A proposed 30-turbine wind farm at Galloo Island in Jefferson County would connect to Oswego through a 33-mile long transmission cable in Lake Ontario.

Sports News

Obituaries

Nancy L. Matthews

Nancy L. Matthews

FULTON — Nancy Lee Matthews, 67, a former resident of Fulton, …

Carl L. Petrie Sr.

PALERMO — Carl Leo Petrie Sr., 79, of Palermo, passed away on …

Kenneth Perry

OSWEGO — Kenneth “Poncho” Perry, 75, a resident of Oswego pass…

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson

PHOENIX — Sarah (Sally) Anderson, of Phoenix, New York, died M…

Dorothy E. Coyer

NORTH BRANCH, Minnesota — Dorothy Elizabeth (Wilson) Coyer, 85…

Online Poll

Do you think it’s a good idea that local governments want to shorten the foreclosure process, as Oswego County and Fulton have already done and the city of Oswego wants to do?

You voted: